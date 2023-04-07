Flyers bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

Philadelphia Flyers (29-35-13, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (40-30-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Islanders -278, Flyers +220

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers enter the matchup with the New York Islanders after losing five straight games.

New York has a 15-7-2 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 40-30-9 record overall. The Islanders have a 33-6-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

Philadelphia is 29-35-13 overall with a 6-12-6 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers are 9-8-12 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Islanders won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has 33 goals and 39 assists for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has 17 goals and 36 assists for the Flyers. Morgan Frost has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, five assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Alexander Romanov: day to day (undisclosed), Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Oliver Wahlstrom: out for season (lower body).

Flyers: Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .