Toronto visits Philadelphia after Tavares’ 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Maple Leafs -219, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Philadelphia Flyers after John Tavares’ two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 win.

Philadelphia has a 15-17-7 record overall and an 8-9-1 record on its home ice. The Flyers have a 13-4-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

Toronto has a 24-9-7 record overall and a 10-6-3 record on the road. The Maple Leafs have a +30 scoring differential, with 135 total goals scored and 105 given up.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Maple Leafs won the last meeting 5-2. Tavares scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 20 goals and 20 assists for the Flyers. Scott Laughton has scored five goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 15 goals and 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .