Capitals face the Flyers in Metropolitan Division action

Washington Capitals (10-12-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (9-12-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals head to the Philadelphia Flyers in Metropolitan Division play on Wednesday.

Philadelphia is 9-12-5 overall with a 2-4-4 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Flyers have an 8-1-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Washington has gone 10-12-4 overall with a 2-2-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have a -10 scoring differential, with 71 total goals scored and 81 conceded.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams play this season. The Capitals won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has scored eight goals with 19 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has four goals over the past 10 games.

Alex Ovechkin has 13 goals and 12 assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.7 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), Darcy Kuemper: day to day (upper body), Martin Fehervary: out (upper-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .