Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall suspended for one game

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Pierre Engvall (47) as defenseman Nils Lundkvist (5) helps defend on the play in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Pierre Engvall (47) as defenseman Nils Lundkvist (5) helps defend on the play in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall was suspended for a game without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.

The incident took place early in the third period Thursday night in Toronto’s 5-0 home victory. Engvall was given a game misconduct after striking Durzi in the back of the head as the two players got tangled up near cenrer ice.

The suspension will cost Engvall $12,162. The 6-foot-5 Swede has four goals and three assists in 27 games this season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports