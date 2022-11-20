AP NEWS
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Penguins

By The Associated PressNovember 20, 2022 GMT

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -193, Blackhawks +164; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to break their three-game skid when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago has a 6-6-3 record overall and a 4-4-1 record in home games. The Blackhawks have a 5-1-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Pittsburgh has a 6-7-3 record overall and a 5-5-2 record in road games. The Penguins have scored 56 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Blackhawks won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has eight goals and three assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has 10 goals and seven assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has scored five goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-5-3, averaging 1.6 goals, three assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

    • Penguins: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

    INJURIES: Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

    Penguins: None listed.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

