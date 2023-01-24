Florida visits Pittsburgh in Eastern Conference action

Florida Panthers (23-20-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-15-8, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Penguins -150, Panthers +126; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers meet in Eastern Conference action.

Pittsburgh has a 23-15-8 record overall and a 13-5-4 record in home games. The Penguins have a 21-2-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

Florida is 11-15-2 in road games and 23-20-5 overall. The Panthers are seventh in the league with 162 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Penguins won the last matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has scored 20 goals with 23 assists for the Penguins. Jason Zucker has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 24 goals and 35 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Kris Letang: out (lower-body), Kasperi Kapanen: out (lower body), Jan Rutta: out (upper-body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Sergei Bobrovsky: out (lower body), Eric Staal: out (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .