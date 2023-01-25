Pittsburgh visits Washington after Letang’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-8, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals after Kris Letang scored two goals in the Penguins’ 7-6 overtime win over the Florida Panthers.

Washington is 25-18-6 overall and 7-4-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have conceded 137 goals while scoring 156 for a +19 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh has a 5-4-3 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 24-15-8 record overall. The Penguins are 4-3-4 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Penguins won 4-1 in the last matchup. Letang led the Penguins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeny Kuznetsov has six goals and 34 assists for the Capitals. Dmitry Orlov has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sidney Crosby has scored 23 goals with 34 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (illness), Nic Dowd: out (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

Penguins: Tristan Jarry: day to day (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen: out (lower body), Jan Rutta: out (upper-body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .