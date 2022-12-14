Penguins put D Petry on IR; F Zucker ‘week to week’

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Petry gets up slowly after being injured during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Petry left the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Petry gets up slowly after being injured during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Petry left the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker.

The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday the team expects Petry to be out for an extended period.

Petry, traded from Montreal over the summer, was injured during a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday. He will miss at least 10 games.

Zucker briefly left a 2-1 win over Dallas on Monday night in the second period after blocking a shot. He returned to play in the third period but was described as “week to week” by Sullivan.

The 30-year-old Zucker has had trouble staying healthy for most of his three-plus seasons in Pittsburgh. Zucker has six goals and 14 assists through 27 games for the Penguins, who are 13-2-2 over their last 17 games heading into a visit to Florida on Thursday night to face the Panthers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, we feel for Zuck, because he’s played extremely well for us this year,” Sullivan said. “He’s finally put a string of games together where he’s been in the lineup for a number of games. It’s been a struggle since he’s been a Penguin just keeping them healthy. So, we’re hopeful we’re not going to lose him too long here.”

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports