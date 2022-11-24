Flyers bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing eight in a row.

Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers have given up 48 goals while scoring 41 for a -7 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh is 2-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 6-7-3 overall. The Penguins have a 9-2-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Flyers won 4-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has five goals and 14 assists for the Flyers. Joel Farabee has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 10 goals and 17 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has scored six goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-5-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Scott Laughton: out (upper-body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .