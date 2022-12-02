AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis in a non-conference matchup

By The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

St. Louis Blues (11-11-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12-8-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues square off in a non-conference matchup.

Pittsburgh has a 5-3-2 record in home games and a 12-8-4 record overall. The Penguins have scored 82 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

St. Louis has an 11-11-0 record overall and a 6-6-0 record on the road. The Blues are 4-- in games decided by a single goal.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams play this season. The Penguins won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 12 goals and 11 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has scored six goals and added 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Brayden Schenn has six goals and 11 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

NHL

  • Bruins host the Avalanche after Hall's 2-goal showing

  • Detroit plays Vegas following Sundqvist's 2-goal game

  • Maple Leafs take win streak into game against the Lightning

  • Predators visit the Islanders after Johansen's 2-goal game

    • INJURIES: Penguins: Kris Letang: out (illness).

    Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.