Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis in a non-conference matchup

St. Louis Blues (11-11-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12-8-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues square off in a non-conference matchup.

Pittsburgh has a 5-3-2 record in home games and a 12-8-4 record overall. The Penguins have scored 82 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

St. Louis has an 11-11-0 record overall and a 6-6-0 record on the road. The Blues are 4-- in games decided by a single goal.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams play this season. The Penguins won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 12 goals and 11 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has scored six goals and added 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Brayden Schenn has six goals and 11 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Kris Letang: out (illness).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .