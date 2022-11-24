Kraken take win streak into game against the Golden Knights

Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas is 13-4-0 overall with a 5-2-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have an 8-1-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Seattle has gone 8-5-3 overall with a 4-2-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Kraken have given up 45 goals while scoring 52 for a +7 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reilly Smith has 10 goals and five assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has scored six goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has five goals and 10 assists for the Kraken. Brandon Tanev has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kraken: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .