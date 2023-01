Bruins aim to keep win streak going, visit the Rangers

Boston Bruins (34-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (25-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Rangers -111, Bruins -109; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the New York Rangers.

New York is 25-13-7 overall and 11-8-4 in home games. The Rangers have gone 5-6-5 in games decided by one goal.

Boston is 34-5-4 overall and 14-4-1 in road games. The Bruins have a 16-2-3 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 20 goals and 26 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Jake DeBrusk has scored 16 goals with 14 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has 11 goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Chris Kreider: day to day (upper-body), Julien Gauthier: out (upper body).

Bruins: Tomas Nosek: day to day (undisclosed (recovery)), Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .