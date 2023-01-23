Boston brings 5-game win streak into matchup with Montreal

Boston Bruins (36-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-24-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal is 4-7-0 against the Atlantic Division and 20-24-3 overall. The Canadiens have a -50 scoring differential, with 121 total goals scored and 171 allowed.

Boston is 36-5-4 overall with a 7-3-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins rank second in NHL play with 171 total goals (averaging 3.8 per game).

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Anderson has scored 14 goals with three assists for the Canadiens. Kirby Dach has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 15 goals and 28 assists for the Bruins. David Krejci has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .