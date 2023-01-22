Bruins play the Sharks on 4-game winning streak

San Jose Sharks (14-24-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (36-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -341, Sharks +269; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the San Jose Sharks as winners of four games in a row.

Boston is 36-5-4 overall and 21-1-3 at home. The Bruins have gone 16-2-3 in games they convert at least one power play.

San Jose has a 9-12-2 record on the road and a 14-24-9 record overall. The Sharks have a -31 scoring differential, with 144 total goals scored and 175 conceded.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Bruins won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 15 goals and 28 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has 11 goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has scored 15 goals with 47 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Brandon Carlo: day to day (lower body), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .