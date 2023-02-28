Bruins take win streak into matchup with the Flames

Boston Bruins (45-8-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (27-21-12, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -125, Flames +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will attempt to prolong a seven-game win streak with a victory against the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has a 15-11-2 record in home games and a 27-21-12 record overall. The Flames have a +five scoring differential, with 189 total goals scored and 184 given up.

Boston has a 45-8-5 record overall and a 22-6-2 record in road games. The Bruins serve 10.2 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in league play.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Bruins won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has scored 25 goals with 27 assists for the Flames. Noah Hanifin has seven assists over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 19 goals and 33 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-4-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed).

Bruins: Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Taylor Hall: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .