Bruins visit the Predators after shootout win

Boston Bruins (39-8-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (25-20-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Boston Bruins after the Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime.

Nashville is 14-9-3 at home and 25-20-6 overall. The Predators have a -10 scoring differential, with 140 total goals scored and 150 allowed.

Boston is 39-8-5 overall and 18-6-2 in road games. The Bruins have a 38-2-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has scored 13 goals with 31 assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 16 goals and 30 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Filip Forsberg: day to day (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper-body).

Bruins: Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .