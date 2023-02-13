Stars host the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins

Boston Bruins (39-8-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-14-10, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars play the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins.

Dallas is 15-6-6 at home and 30-14-10 overall. The Stars have a +42 scoring differential, with 179 total goals scored and 137 allowed.

Boston has a 39-8-5 record overall and a 17-6-2 record on the road. The Bruins are ninth in the league serving 10.5 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Bruins won the previous matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has scored 22 goals with 27 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 38 goals and 33 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, five penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Joel Kiviranta: out (lower body).

Bruins: Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .