Bruins bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Senators

By The Associated PressFebruary 20, 2023 GMT

Ottawa Senators (27-24-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (42-8-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -303, Senators +242; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Ottawa Senators with a three winning streak intact.

Boston has a 9-4-3 record in Atlantic Division play and a 42-8-5 record overall. The Bruins have a 40-2-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Ottawa has a 9-5-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 27-24-4 record overall. The Senators have a 24-6-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Monday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Senators won 7-5 in the previous meeting. Tim Stutzle led the Senators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 39 goals with 35 assists for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Claude Giroux has 22 goals and 29 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.7 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Bruins: Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

    Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (lower body), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Jake Sanderson: out (upper-body), Nick Holden: out (upper body).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

