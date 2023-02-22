Predators visit the Sharks after shootout win

Nashville Predators (26-22-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-29-11, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Nashville Predators after the Predators defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in a shootout.

San Jose is 6-14-7 in home games and 18-29-11 overall. The Sharks have gone 9-12-4 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Nashville has gone 11-12-3 in road games and 26-22-6 overall. The Predators have a 20-7-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Predators won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has 31 goals and 21 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has three goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Roman Josi has 15 goals and 34 assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Timo Meier: day to day (upper body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed), Tomas Hertl: day to day (personal).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Filip Forsberg: day to day (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .