Predators host the Flames on losing streak

Calgary Flames (21-14-9, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-16-6, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators aim to stop a three-game slide when they play the Calgary Flames.

Nashville is 9-7-3 in home games and 19-16-6 overall. The Predators rank seventh in NHL play serving 10.7 penalty minutes per game.

Calgary has a 9-7-7 record in road games and a 21-14-9 record overall. The Flames have a +eight scoring differential, with 138 total goals scored and 130 allowed.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Predators won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has 18 goals and 20 assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has scored 15 goals with 22 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Alexandre Carrier: out (undisclosed).

Flames: Brett Ritchie: out (wrist), Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

