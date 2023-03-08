Central Division-leading Stars visit the Sabres

Dallas Stars (34-17-13, first in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (32-26-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres play the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars.

Buffalo is 13-17-2 at home and 32-26-4 overall. The Sabres have allowed 220 goals while scoring 230 for a +10 scoring differential.

Dallas has a 34-17-13 record overall and a 17-8-5 record in road games. The Stars have a 28-7-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Sabres won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has scored 28 goals with 34 assists for the Sabres. Jeff Skinner has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jamie Benn has 26 goals and 31 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Alex Tuch: out (undisclosed), Riley Stillman: day to day (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (upper body).

Stars: Luke Glendening: out (lower body), Scott Wedgewood: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .