Stars in action against the Canucks after shootout victory

Vancouver Canucks (23-31-5, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-16-12, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Dallas Stars after the Stars knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout.

Dallas has a 15-8-7 record at home and a 30-16-12 record overall. The Stars have a +37 scoring differential, with 186 total goals scored and 149 allowed.

Vancouver has a 23-31-5 record overall and a 12-15-4 record on the road. The Canucks have scored 196 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has 23 goals and 27 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has 28 goals and 47 assists for the Canucks. Andrei Kuzmenko has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-3-4, averaging two goals, 2.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Joel Kiviranta: out (lower body).

Canucks: Curtis Lazar: day to day (lower-body), Ethan Bear: day to day (upper body), Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Vitali Kravtsov: day to day (not with team - trade), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Luke Schenn: day to day (trade-related).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .