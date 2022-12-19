AP NEWS
Flames visit the Sharks after Lindholm's 2-goal game

By The Associated PressDecember 19, 2022 GMT

Calgary Flames (13-12-6, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-16-6, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the San Jose Sharks after Elias Lindholm’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Flames’ 5-2 win.

San Jose is 2-4-5 against the Pacific Division and 10-16-6 overall. The Sharks have gone 6-8-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Calgary is 13-12-6 overall with a 4-2-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames have a 4-5-4 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Flames won 5-2 in the last meeting. Lindholm led the Flames with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has 12 goals and 27 assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Lindholm has nine goals and 16 assists for the Flames. Andrew Mangiapane has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flames: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out (undisclosed), Mario Ferraro: out (foot), James Reimer: out (lower-body).

    Flames: Chris Tanev: out (head), Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.