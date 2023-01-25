Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime.

Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have a 10-2-3 record in one-goal games.

Detroit has a 20-18-8 record overall and a 5-8-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Red Wings have a 4-8-2 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Red Wings won 3-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 26 goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Kirby Dach has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Hronek has seven goals and 26 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .