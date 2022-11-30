Seattle takes on Washington after overtime win

Washington Capitals (7-9-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Washington Capitals after the Kraken took down the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 in overtime.

Seattle has a 6-4-2 record at home and an 8-5-3 record overall. The Kraken have a 14-2-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Washington has a 3-7-2 record in road games and a 7-9-2 record overall. The Capitals are 10-1-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Capitals won 5-2 in the last matchup. Alex Ovechkin led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Burakovsky has seven goals and 14 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has three goals and 13 assists for the Capitals. John Carlson has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 8-1-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .