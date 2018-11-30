Penguins patches raising money for Squirrel Hill shooting victims

The “Stronger Than Hate” patches worn by the Pittsburgh Penguins are available for sale via the team’s charity foundation’s website, and the jerseys they were affixed to are proving popular with online auction bidders.

The Penguins wore the patches on their jersey for a Tuesday, Oct. 30 game against the New York Islanders, their first home game since the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation is selling replica patches for $20 with all proceeds going to victims and families affected by the shooting. They’re available at pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org/product/stronger-than-hate-patch/

With one week to go in the online auction for the team’s game-worn jerseys, the high bid for captain Sidney Crosby’s jersey is $20,000. The auction can be found at www.treeoflife.givesmart.com.

The team announced over the weekend that it has already raised more than $275,000 in donations.

“The tremendous outpouring of support from our fans and the entire Pittsburgh community is a great testament to the character and compassion of our region,” said Dave Soltesz, president of the foundation, in a statement. “We have all come together to show that we are, indeed, stronger than hate.”