New York and Calgary hit the ice in non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-17-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (27-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Rangers -120, Flames +100

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup.

New York is 27-14-8 overall and 13-9-4 at home. The Rangers have a +28 scoring differential, with 155 total goals scored and 127 conceded.

Calgary has a 10-8-7 record on the road and a 24-17-9 record overall. The Flames have committed 212 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 12 goals with 38 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has scored 15 goals with 30 assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Chris Tanev: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .