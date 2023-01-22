Islanders bring losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

New York Islanders (23-19-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (28-11-8, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to break their four-game skid with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has a 28-11-8 record overall and a 17-3-4 record on its home ice. The Maple Leafs are 12-3-4 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

New York has a 23-19-5 record overall and a 10-11-3 record in road games. The Islanders are 8-3-2 in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Islanders won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 24 goals and 28 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has three goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Anders Lee has 15 goals and 15 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Islanders: 2-5-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Timothy Liljegren: day to day (upper body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), T.J. Brodie: out (rib), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Islanders: Adam Pelech: out (upper body), Hudson Fasching: day to day (lower body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .