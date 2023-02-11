Blues bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-25-3, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Blues -181, Coyotes +156; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues enter a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as losers of five straight games.

St. Louis has gone 23-25-3 overall with a 6-9-1 record in Central Division play. The Blues have a -31 scoring differential, with 153 total goals scored and 184 conceded.

Arizona has gone 17-28-6 overall with a 3-6-3 record in Central Division games. The Coyotes have gone 7-18-3 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Coyotes won 5-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Saad has scored 14 goals with seven assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has nine goals and 20 assists for the Coyotes. Jakob Chychrun has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Pavel Buchnevich: out (ankle), Ryan O’Reilly: out (foot), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Thomas: day to day (lower-body).

Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .