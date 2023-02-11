New York brings 4-game win streak into matchup with Carolina

New York Rangers (29-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (34-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Hurricanes -224, Rangers +187; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes trying to prolong a four-game win streak.

Carolina has a 13-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 34-9-8 record overall. The Hurricanes have conceded 134 goals while scoring 170 for a +36 scoring differential.

New York has a 6-6-1 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 29-14-8 record overall. The Rangers have gone 26-3-1 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Rangers won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 23 goals and 24 assists for the Hurricanes. Brent Burns has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 25 goals and 28 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-0-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .