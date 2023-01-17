Blackhawks play the Sabres in a non-conference matchup

Buffalo Sabres (21-19-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-26-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Sabres -165, Blackhawks +141; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres will play in a non-conference matchup.

Chicago is 8-15-2 at home and 11-26-4 overall. The Blackhawks have a -58 scoring differential, with 94 total goals scored and 152 allowed.

Buffalo has a 12-7-0 record on the road and a 21-19-2 record overall. The Sabres have scored 159 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank third in league play.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Sabres won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi has 13 goals and 17 assists for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 31 goals and 27 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Jarred Tinordi: out (face).

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .