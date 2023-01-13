Sabres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Predators

Buffalo Sabres (20-18-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-15-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Nashville Predators.

Nashville has a 9-6-3 record in home games and a 19-15-6 record overall. The Predators have allowed 116 goals while scoring 110 for a -6 scoring differential.

Buffalo is 20-18-2 overall and 11-7-0 on the road. The Sabres are 20-7-2 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 10 goals and 22 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has scored nine goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has 13 goals and 33 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .