Buffalo brings losing streak into matchup with Anaheim

Buffalo Sabres (26-21-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-31-6, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres, on a four-game losing streak, play the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has a 17-31-6 record overall and a 9-14-1 record in home games. The Ducks have a 9-16-3 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Buffalo is 26-21-4 overall and 15-8-2 on the road. The Sabres are 26-7-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Sabres won 6-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has scored 13 goals with 29 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has 14 goals and 41 assists for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Urho Vaakanainen: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Klingberg: day to day (illness), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed), Troy Terry: out (upper body).

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .