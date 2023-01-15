Canucks head into matchup against the Hurricanes on losing streak

Vancouver Canucks (17-21-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-7, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Hurricanes -267, Canucks +216; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks come into the matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of four games in a row.

Carolina is 13-5-1 at home and 27-9-7 overall. The Hurricanes have a 23-4-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Vancouver has a 9-12-2 record in road games and a 17-21-3 record overall. The Canucks have given up 162 goals while scoring 140 for a -22 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Hurricanes won 3-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 13 goals and 23 assists for the Hurricanes. Brett Pesce has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has 18 goals and 32 assists for the Canucks. Bo Horvat has eight goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (lower body).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: day to day (undisclosed), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .