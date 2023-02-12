Kraken take losing streak into game against the Flyers

Seattle Kraken (29-18-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Kraken -146, Flyers +126; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row.

Philadelphia has a 22-22-10 record overall and an 11-13-3 record on its home ice. The Flyers have gone 7-6-9 in one-goal games.

Seattle has a 16-8-2 record in road games and a 29-18-5 record overall. The Kraken have gone 29-3-3 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony DeAngelo has nine goals and 22 assists for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Jared McCann has 24 goals and 12 assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-3-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Zack MacEwen: out (jaw), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .