Jets host the Blues on losing streak

St. Louis Blues (23-24-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (31-19-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets head into a matchup with the St. Louis Blues as losers of three straight games.

Winnipeg has gone 31-19-1 overall with a 12-4-0 record against the Central Division. The Jets are 28-2-0 when scoring at least three goals.

St. Louis is 23-24-3 overall with a 6-8-1 record against the Central Division. The Blues have gone 7-1-2 in games decided by a single goal.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morrissey has eight goals and 42 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 23 goals and 24 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blues: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Dylan DeMelo: day to day (lower body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), David Gustafsson: out (upper body).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Pavel Buchnevich: out (ankle), Ryan O’Reilly: out (foot), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .