Sports on TV for April 17-23

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 17

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Cheetah Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.

MARATHON

8:30 a.m.

ESPN — The Boston Marathon: From Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United

_____

Tuesday, April 18

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Scorpion Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisville at Alabama

MLB BASEBALL

10 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBA

_____

Wednesday, April 19

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Shark Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at Florida

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBA

10:30 p.m.

TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, Glendale, Ariz.

_____

Thursday, April 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at South Carolina

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

10 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

_____

Friday, April 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 294 Main Card: Liz Carmouche vs. Deanna Bennett (Flyweights), Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Conference First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

10 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal

11 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: León at Tijuana

_____

Saturday, April 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado Spring Game: From Boulder, Colo.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Kentucky

ESPNU — Michigan St. at Illinois

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at UCLA

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Third Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Toronto at Buffalo

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 295 Main Card: Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix (Bantamweights), Honolulu

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Regional Coverage: TBA

7 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Baltimore

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

4:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

3 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

5:30 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Fulham

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United

USFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

USA — Houston at New Orleans

7 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at Birmingham

XFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Orlando at St. Louis

3 p.m.

ABC — D.C. at San Antonio

_____

Sunday, April 23

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The WSOB PBA World Championship Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Purdue at Maryland

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

3 p.m.

ESPNU — S. Illinois at Indiana St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Auburn at Alabama

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Conference First Round: TBD

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Conference First Round: TBD

7 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

RUGBY (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Houston at New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Chicago at Atlanta United

USFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NBC — New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio

7 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan at Philadelphia

XFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Arlington

_____