Sports on TV for April 17-23

By The Associated PressApril 12, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 17

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Cheetah Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.

MARATHON

8:30 a.m.

ESPN — The Boston Marathon: From Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United

_____

Tuesday, April 18

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Scorpion Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisville at Alabama

MLB BASEBALL

10 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBA

_____

Wednesday, April 19

    • BOWLING

    7 p.m.

    FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Shark Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    6 p.m.

    ESPNU — South Florida at Florida

    GOLF

    11 p.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

    NHL HOCKEY

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    9:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    NBA BASKETBALL

    7:30 p.m.

    TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

    10 p.m.

    TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    3 p.m.

    CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBA

    10:30 p.m.

    TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, Glendale, Ariz.

    _____

    Thursday, April 20

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    7:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — Florida at South Carolina

    COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

    5:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

    9 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas

    GOLF

    11 a.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

    3 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

    11 p.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

    NBA BASKETBALL

    7:30 p.m.

    TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

    10 p.m.

    TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

    NHL HOCKEY

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    9:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    10 p.m.

    TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    _____

    Friday, April 21

    AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

    5 a.m. (Saturday)

    FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong

    AUTO RACING

    5:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    7:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    10:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon

    GOLF

    11 a.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

    3 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

    9 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas (Taped)

    11 p.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

    10 p.m.

    SHO — Bellator 294 Main Card: Liz Carmouche vs. Deanna Bennett (Flyweights), Honolulu

    NBA BASKETBALL

    7:40 p.m.

    ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

    8:30 p.m.

    ABC — Conference First Round: TBD

    10 p.m.

    ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

    NHL HOCKEY

    7 p.m.

    TNT — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    7:30 p.m.

    TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    9:30 p.m.

    TNT — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    10 p.m.

    TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    3 p.m.

    USA — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal

    11 p.m.

    FS1 — Liga MX: León at Tijuana

    _____

    Saturday, April 22

    AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

    5 a.m.

    FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong

    AUTO RACING

    10:30 a.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

    12:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    12 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

    3 p.m.

    ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    3 p.m.

    ESPN — Colorado Spring Game: From Boulder, Colo.

    COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

    12 p.m.

    ESPNU — North Carolina at Notre Dame

    2 p.m.

    ESPNU — Syracuse at Virginia

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    4 p.m.

    ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

    6 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Arkansas at Kentucky

    ESPNU — Michigan St. at Illinois

    8 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU

    11 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Arizona St. at UCLA

    FISHING

    8 a.m.

    FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.

    GOLF

    1 p.m.

    CW — LIV Golf League: Third Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

    4 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

    NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

    11 p.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

    LACROSSE (MEN’S)

    8 p.m.

    ESPNU — NLL: Toronto at Buffalo

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

    11 p.m.

    SHO — Bellator 295 Main Card: Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix (Bantamweights), Honolulu

    MLB BASEBALL

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — Regional Coverage: TBA

    7 p.m.

    FS1 — Detroit at Baltimore

    NBA BASKETBALL

    2 p.m.

    TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

    4:30 p.m.

    TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

    7:40 p.m.

    ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

    10 p.m.

    ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

    NHL HOCKEY

    12:30 p.m.

    TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    3 p.m.

    TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    5:30 p.m.

    TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    8 p.m.

    ABC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    7:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Fulham

    10 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Liverpool

    12:30 p.m.

    NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United

    USFL FOOTBALL

    12:30 p.m.

    USA — Houston at New Orleans

    7 p.m.

    FOX — Memphis at Birmingham

    XFL FOOTBALL

    12 p.m.

    ESPN — Orlando at St. Louis

    3 p.m.

    ABC — D.C. at San Antonio

    _____

    Sunday, April 23

    AUTO RACING

    3 p.m.

    FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

    BOWLING

    12 p.m.

    FOX — PBA: The WSOB PBA World Championship Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    12 p.m.

    ESPNU — Purdue at Maryland

    1 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

    3 p.m.

    ESPNU — S. Illinois at Indiana St.

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    4 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Auburn at Alabama

    FISHING

    8 a.m.

    FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.

    GOLF

    1 p.m.

    CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

    4 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

    NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

    MLB BASEBALL

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — NY Mets at San Francisco

    NBA BASKETBALL

    1 p.m.

    ABC — Conference First Round: TBD

    3:30 p.m.

    ABC — Conference First Round: TBD

    7 p.m.

    TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

    NHL HOCKEY

    1 p.m.

    TNT — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    3:30 p.m.

    TNT — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

    RUGBY (MEN’S)

    2:30 p.m.

    FS1 — MLR: Houston at New York

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    9 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United

    4:30 p.m.

    FS1 — MLS: Chicago at Atlanta United

    USFL FOOTBALL

    1 p.m.

    NBC — New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio

    7 p.m.

    FS1 — Michigan at Philadelphia

    XFL FOOTBALL

    3 p.m.

    ESPN — Houston at Arlington

    _____

