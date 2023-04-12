Sports on TV for April 17-23
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 17
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Cheetah Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.
MARATHON
8:30 a.m.
ESPN — The Boston Marathon: From Boston
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
10 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United
Tuesday, April 18
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Scorpion Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisville at Alabama
MLB BASEBALL
10 p.m.
TBS — NY Mets at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
10 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBA
Wednesday, April 19
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Shark Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — South Florida at Florida
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
ESPN2 — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
10 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBA
10:30 p.m.
TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, Glendale, Ariz.
Thursday, April 20
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at South Carolina
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
11 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
10 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
10 p.m.
TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
Friday, April 21
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 294 Main Card: Liz Carmouche vs. Deanna Bennett (Flyweights), Honolulu
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Conference First Round: TBD
10 p.m.
ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
10 p.m.
TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal
11 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: León at Tijuana
Saturday, April 22
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado Spring Game: From Boulder, Colo.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Notre Dame
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse at Virginia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Kentucky
ESPNU — Michigan St. at Illinois
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at UCLA
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Third Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
11 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Toronto at Buffalo
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 295 Main Card: Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix (Bantamweights), Honolulu
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Regional Coverage: TBA
7 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Baltimore
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
4:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD
10 p.m.
ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
3 p.m.
TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
5:30 p.m.
TBS — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Fulham
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Liverpool
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United
USFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
USA — Houston at New Orleans
7 p.m.
FOX — Memphis at Birmingham
XFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Orlando at St. Louis
3 p.m.
ABC — D.C. at San Antonio
Sunday, April 23
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The WSOB PBA World Championship Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Purdue at Maryland
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
3 p.m.
ESPNU — S. Illinois at Indiana St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Auburn at Alabama
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Conference First Round: TBD
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Conference First Round: TBD
7 p.m.
TNT — Conference First Round: TBD
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
TNT — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
RUGBY (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Houston at New York
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Chicago at Atlanta United
USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NBC — New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio
7 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan at Philadelphia
XFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Arlington
