Canadiens head into matchup against the Coyotes on losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (14-15-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (10-14-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens come into the matchup with the Arizona Coyotes as losers of three in a row.

Arizona has a 10-14-4 record overall and a 4-3-1 record on its home ice. The Coyotes have gone 4-9-3 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Montreal has a 14-15-2 record overall and a 7-6-2 record on the road. The Canadiens have gone 10-3-1 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Canadiens won 6-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 12 goals with 17 assists for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Josh Anderson has scored eight goals with two assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, five penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), David Savard: out (upper-body), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower-body), Paul Byron: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .