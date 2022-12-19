Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Devils

New Jersey Devils (21-8-2, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (19-6-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils as winners of five straight games.

Carolina is 19-6-6 overall and 6-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have gone 16-1-2 in games they score three or more goals.

New Jersey has gone 21-8-2 overall with a 5-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Devils have an 8-3-1 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Hurricanes won 6-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 13 goals and 17 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 16 goals and 20 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-0-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Devils: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Sebastian Aho: day to day (lower body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .