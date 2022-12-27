Lightning look to extend home win streak, face the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (15-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (20-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they face the Montreal Canadiens.

Tampa Bay is 20-11-1 overall with a 7-5-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Lightning have allowed 96 goals while scoring 115 for a +19 scoring differential.

Montreal has a 3-4-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 15-16-3 record overall. The Canadiens have conceded 118 goals while scoring 91 for a -27 scoring differential.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Lightning won 5-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Paul has scored 13 goals with eight assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has scored 15 goals with 16 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), David Savard: out (upper-body), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Michael Matheson: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .