Lightning and Kraken take the ice in non-conference matchup

Seattle Kraken (15-8-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Seattle Kraken in a non-conference matchup.

Tampa Bay is 10-4-1 in home games and 17-9-1 overall. The Lightning have a 17-1-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Seattle has a 9-2-1 record in road games and a 15-8-3 record overall. The Kraken have conceded 83 goals while scoring 91 for a +8 scoring differential.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Lightning won 4-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has 14 goals and 14 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Andre Burakovsky has scored nine goals with 17 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 7-3-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body).

