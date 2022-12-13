Maple Leafs bring win streak into home matchup with the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (7-18-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (18-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Maple Leafs -396, Ducks +311; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs seek to keep a three-game win streak alive when they host the Anaheim Ducks.

Toronto has an 18-5-6 record overall and a 10-2-3 record in home games. The Maple Leafs have a 7-1-3 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Anaheim has a 7-18-3 record overall and a 2-12-3 record on the road. The Ducks have committed 137 total penalties (4.9 per game) to rank third in the league.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has scored 12 goals with 23 assists for the Maple Leafs. Michael Bunting has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 11 goals and 16 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has scored two goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-0-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: day to day (lower body), Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .