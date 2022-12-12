Capitals take win streak into matchup with the Blackhawks

Washington Capitals (14-12-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-15-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago has a 4-8-2 record at home and a 7-15-4 record overall. The Blackhawks have a -30 scoring differential, with 62 total goals scored and 92 allowed.

Washington is 14-12-4 overall and 6-8-3 in road games. The Capitals have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and allowing 87 goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Blackhawks won 5-4 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has eight goals and six assists for the Blackhawks. Max Domi has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Alex Ovechkin has 17 goals and 13 assists for the Capitals. Marcus Johansson has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Martin Fehervary: out (upper-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Darcy Kuemper: out (upper-body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Alexander Alexeyev: out (upper-body), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .