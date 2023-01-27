Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action

Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play.

Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Chicago has a 6-12-2 record in road games and a 14-28-4 record overall. The Blackhawks have conceded 166 goals while scoring 110 for a -56 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won 6-5 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 28 goals and 45 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has eight goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Max Domi has scored 14 goals with 19 assists for the Blackhawks. Seth Jones has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-1-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Kailer Yamamoto: out (undisclosed), Evander Kane: day to day (personal).

Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle), Jonathan Toews: day to day (illness), Jarred Tinordi: out (face), Alex Stalock: out (concussion).

