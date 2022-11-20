St. Louis plays Anaheim after Buchnevich’s 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Anaheim Ducks after Pavel Buchnevich’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Blues’ 6-2 win.

St. Louis is 4-4-0 at home and 6-8-0 overall. The Blues have a -16 scoring differential, with 34 total goals scored and 50 given up.

Anaheim has a 2-8-1 record in road games and a 5-10-1 record overall. The Ducks have conceded 69 goals while scoring 43 for a -26 scoring differential.

Monday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Blues won 6-2 in the last matchup. Buchnevich led the Blues with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Schenn has scored four goals with nine assists for the Blues. Ryan O’Reilly has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has seven goals and 13 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.7 penalties and 16.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (undisclosed), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Bortuzzo: out (upper-body).

Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .