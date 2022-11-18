Blues in action against the Ducks following shootout win

Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the St. Louis Blues after the Blues took down the Washington Capitals 5-4 in a shootout.

St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 3-4-0 in home games. The Blues have a 7-1-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Anaheim has gone 2-7-1 on the road and 5-10-1 overall. The Ducks are 2-5-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Blues won the previous matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Schenn has three goals and nine assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has seven goals and eight assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 5.6 penalties and 16.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (undisclosed), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Bortuzzo: out (upper-body).

Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (upper body).

