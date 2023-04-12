Lightning bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (35-36-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning aim to break their four-game skid when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Tampa Bay has an 11-13-1 record in Atlantic Division play and a 45-29-6 record overall. The Lightning have a +24 scoring differential, with 272 total goals scored and 248 allowed.

Detroit has a 35-36-10 record overall and a 9-13-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Red Wings have gone 9-8-6 in one-goal games.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Red Wings won the previous matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 31 goals and 78 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

David Perron has scored 24 goals with 32 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 3-7-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 5.6 penalties and 16.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Tanner Jeannot: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings: Filip Zadina: day to day (lower body), Marco Kasper: out for season (lower body), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Robby Fabbri: out for season (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .