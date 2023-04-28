Tampa Bay visits New York in Eastern Conference action

Tampa Bay Lightning (45-27-6, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (39-30-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Islanders -115, Lightning -105; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning take the ice in Eastern Conference action.

New York is 22-13-3 in home games and 39-30-9 overall. The Islanders have a 32-6-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

Tampa Bay is 45-27-6 overall and 18-20-1 on the road. The Lightning have committed 353 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank fourth in league play.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Lightning won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has scored 32 goals with 37 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has scored 30 goals with 76 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Oliver Wahlstrom: out for season (lower body).

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .