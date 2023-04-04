Tampa Bay brings 3-game win streak into matchup with New York

Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (45-21-11, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers seeking to build upon a three-game win streak.

New York is 22-12-4 at home and 45-21-11 overall. The Rangers are 10th in NHL play with 257 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Tampa Bay is 45-26-6 overall and 18-19-1 on the road. The Lightning have a 44-7-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Rangers won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 25 goals and 62 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

Brayden Point has 47 goals and 41 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has scored six goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Lindgren: day to day (upper-body).

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .