Senators host the Lightning on losing streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (45-28-6, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (37-35-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators aim to stop their four-game losing streak when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ottawa is 37-35-7 overall with a 14-9-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Senators have gone 33-9-5 when scoring at least three goals.

Tampa Bay has a 45-28-6 record overall and an 11-11-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Lightning have scored 268 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The Lightning won 4-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has scored 31 goals with 42 assists for the Senators. Alex DeBrincat has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Brayden Point has 47 goals and 42 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, four assists, 5.3 penalties and 18.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Parker Kelly: out for season (knee cap), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Derick Brassard: out (fibula), Thomas Chabot: out (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (hamstring).

Lightning: Pat Maroon: day to day (upper body), Tanner Jeannot: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .